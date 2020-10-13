Nigeria Records 164 More COVID-19 Cases In 14 States

Nigeria has recorded 164 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and that’s according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In its latest update on Monday night, NCDC said the new cases were recorded in Lagos, the FCT and 13 other states of the country.

While Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with 64 new cases, the Federal Capital Territory recorded 26 infections, thus trailing behind the nation’s commercial hub.

The other states with fresh infections include Enugu – 20, Kaduna and Oyo – 11, Plateau – 8, Ondo – 7, Anambra – 4, Nasarawa and Osun – 3, Ebonyi and Imo – 2, Benue, Katsina and Ogun – 1.

With the new infections, the number of cases in the country is now at 60,430 with 51,943 persons successfully treated and discharged.

However, the death toll still stands at 1,115.

Minimise Transmission, PTF Asks Nigerians

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has asked Nigerians to minimise the risk of transmitting the virus in the country.

PTF Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu made this call in Abuja on Monday while briefing reporters.

He also called for the protection of young people especially as schools resume after months of shutdown occasioned by COVID-19 in the country.

“We must also take responsibility to minimise the risk of transmission, protect our young people and their families for the schools to be able to operate effectively,” he said.

“Each of us has their own part to play. It is definitely time for Nigeria to get moving and in this regard, we have to support our students.

“We also have to protect our schools because by protecting our schools and educational system, we also protect our future.”

Although the COVID-19 figures in Nigeria has been on a decline in recent months, the country has recorded 163 more cases of the virus on Sunday while discharging 24 patients that have recovered from the infections.