SARSMUSTEND: Lagos Lawyers Join Protest, Seek Justice For Victims

As more Nigerians identity with the agitations for a reformed police force, lawyers in Lagos also joined in the protest calling for a total end to operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The lawyers in their numbers on Tuesday took to the streets of Lagos seeking justice for those that have been killed by SARS.

Displaying placards with different inscriptions, the lawyers are also calling for the immediate release of all arrested protesters as well as appropriate compensation for families of the deceased.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The lawyers gathered at the Ikeja bus stop from where they marched to the state police command demanding to see the commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, who later addressed them.