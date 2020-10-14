EndSWAT: Don’t Get Distracted, Eyes On The Ball, Aisha Yesufu Tells Protesters

A socio-political activist, and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has advised Nigerian youths not to be distracted but have their eyes on the ball, even as they engage in the ongoing protests.

The youths are protesting against the new police unit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad which will replace the defunct the Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS).

In a video message through her Twitter handle on Wednesday, she commended the success of the protest which has yielded some positive results, insisting that they should not get distracted.

“Dear Nigerian youths, you have the government where you want them to be, you are doing amazing, you are doing something that you haven’t done before,” she added. “Please don’t get distracted, eyes on the ball, forget the distraction, there is nothing for you to fight over”.

She told the protesters to “focus on the result that you want, that is what is more important. Yes, we have seen the headline from the government but have you seen the execution?.

“What is the basis for a committee? can the government bring an execution plan?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the issue of monetisation of the protest, she noted that most of the people discrediting the rally are those who have not been part of it, asking the protesters not to be carried away by the rumours.

“I see that there a lot of people who have been part of these protests as you would expect and they are trying to discredit it by talking about the protest being monetised,” she said.

“If anybody collects money for protest drive the person out, let those who didn’t collect do their thing”.

A presidential panel had approved the demands of #SARSMUSEND protesters, including halting the use of force against protesters and the unconditional release of arrested citizens.

The five-point demands of the protesters were okayed at a forum convened by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the National Human Rights Commission, with stakeholders.

During the meeting, the Forum welcomed the proposal to set up an Independent Investigation Panel to look into the violations of human rights by the defunct SARS and other segments of the Nigerian Police.

The Forum also agreed to the setting up of this Independent Panel by the National Human Rights Commission within the next one week, an open call for Memoranda from members of the public whose rights have been violated by the defunct SARS and other segments of the Police will be released by the Commission within one week.