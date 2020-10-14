Reps Honour Slain #EndSARS Protesters

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday honoured Nigerians who lost their lives in the mass protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The lawmakers at the opening of plenary observed one-minute silence in honour of those killed during the protest.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila also said the names of slain protesters should be compiled while the House makes provisions for the compensation of their families in the 2021 Appropriation Bill.