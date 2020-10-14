SARSMUSTEND: New Tactical Team Should Not Be ‘Old Wine In New Bottle’, RCCG Tells FG

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has lent his voice to the protest against police brutality that has been going on in the country for over a week.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Adeboye wrote: “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive. I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality!#EndSARS #ENDSWAT.”

“The church reiterates its call on the government to take urgent steps to tackle the rising case of unemployment, decay in the nation’s education system, and the general harsh economic situation in the country,” the statement attached to his tweet read.

The RCCG further buttressed the point that the youth should “comport themselves orderly as they have been online and in major cities across the federation and express their grievances within the confines of what God and the law of the land allows.”

See the full statement below: