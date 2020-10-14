Two Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Ogun

The Ogun State police command says its operatives have arrested two members of a kidnap syndicate who kidnapped a 25-year-old woman Mariam Fagbohun’ and subsequently murdered her 50-year-old mother in the process.

According to a press statement by the police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Mariam Fagbohun who runs a provision store and a beer parlor was abducted by a six-man kidnapping gang in Ijoun, in Yewa North local government on the 21st of August 2020

“When she closed from her shop and going home, in the process of abducting her, she raised an alarm which attracted people around including the victim’s mother one Annah Fagbohun,” he said

“While the people around were trying to chase the abductors with the aim of rescuing her, the kidnappers shot into their midst and the bullet hit the victim’s mother Annah Fagbohun and she died on the spot.”

He said a distress call was made to the police, consequent upon which the DPO Egua division, CSP Kalejaiye Olarenwaju led his men to the scene and with the collaboration of members of the community, they were able to rescue the victim and apprehended one member of the gang by name Jimoh Fayemi a native of Omu-Odo in Ekiti State.

“Upon his arrest, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-kidnapping section with a clear mandate that the rest members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to book.

“The team embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led to the arrest of another member of the gang in Ekiti State by name James Arowolo a 47-year-old native of Obo-Ayegunle in Kwara State.”

On interrogation, the police spokesperson said that the duo confessed to having been contracted by one man simply known as “Ade” and his friend known as ‘Doctor’ who live in the same neighborhood as the victim to come and swindle her of a huge sum of money.

“But having realized that the woman will not fall into their trap, they decided to kidnap her and demand for ransom,

Recovered from them are three single barrel guns, 12live cartridges, and face mask.”

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang and the arrested ones to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.