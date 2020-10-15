EndSWAT Protesters Storm National Assembly

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Protesters against police brutality and extra-judicial killings have taken their demonstration to the National Assembly complex in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The protesters in their numbers on Thursday stormed the complex displaying placards lamenting extra-judicial killings and demanding justice for victims of police brutality.

They sang songs of solidarity, recited the national anthem, and chanted ‘EndSWAT!’ ‘EndSARS!’.

Security agents can however be seen forming a barricade at the entrance to the National Assembly complex.

The Spokesperson of the Senate, Ajibola Bashiru accompanied by the Senate Committee Chairman on Police, Haliru Jika later addressed the protesters.

The, however, insisted that they should be addressed the Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Meanwhile, the Senate President says the Federal Government has met the demands of the protesters and that there’s no need for any further protests.

In the House of Representatives, The speaker inaugurated the Special Committee on the review of the constitution. The Committee is led by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase.

Thousands of protesters across the country have been protesting in the last one week against the harassment, extortion, and extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police authorities in response to the outcry of the protesters disbanded the SARS unit and announced the setting up of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit as its replacement but the protests and demonstrations continue nationwide with hashtags #EndSWAT, #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality dominating social media trends.

See more photos from the protest below…