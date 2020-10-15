EndSWAT: FG Is Thoughtful, Sensitive About Young Nigerians – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, says the Federal Government is thoughtful and sensitive about the young people in the country.

Speaking during a media parley on Thursday in Abuja, Osinbajo said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is focused on investing in infrastructure that will provide opportunities for young people to express themselves and become entrepreneurs.

He, therefore, said young people should believe that the government will do its best to attend to their demands as long as the resources are available.

“What young people need to know is that this government is thoughtful, sensitive and concerned about them,” he said.

“We intend to do the very best that we can given the resources that we have. The youths must also see that we were very quick to respond to make amends where we see that things may not be exactly right.”

Protesters Storm NASS

Protesters against police brutality and extra-judicial killings have taken their demonstration to the National Assembly complex in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The protesters in their numbers on Thursday stormed the complex displaying placards lamenting extra-judicial killings and demanding justice for victims of police brutality.

They sang songs of solidarity, recited the national anthem, and chanted ‘EndSWAT!’ ‘EndSWAT!’.

Security agents could, however, be seen forming a barricade at the entrance to the National Assembly complex.

Thousands of protesters across the country have been protesting in the last one week against the harassment, extortion, and extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police authorities in response to the outcry of the protesters disbanded the SARS unit and announced the setting up of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit as its replacement but the protests and demonstrations continue nationwide with hashtags #EndSWAT, #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality dominating social media trends.