EndSWAT: Youths Protest In Anambra, Demand Prosecution Of Former CSP James Nwafor

Youths in Anambra State have joined the ongoing protest calling for an end to police brutality.

The protesters took to the streets of Awka the state capital, marching from Aroma junction to the Government House alongside blocking the expressway with tryes.

The Anambra youths are also demanding the prosecution of a former commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state, CSP James Nwafor.

CSP Nwafor is being accused of killing several youths and extorting from the citizens.

The protesters arriving at the Government House demanded to see Governor Willie Obiano to present their demands and the names of those who have been killed from police brutality.

But the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solomon Chukwulobelu, who received the protesters commended them for their peaceful conduct, giving assurances that the governor will hear all their demands.

See Photos Below: