Advertisement

#EndSWAT: Youths Protest In Anambra, Demand Prosecution Of Former CSP James Nwafor

Channels Television  
Updated October 15, 2020
Anambra youths protest against police brutality

 

Youths in Anambra State have joined the ongoing protest calling for an end to police brutality.

The protesters took to the streets of Awka the state capital, marching from Aroma junction to the Government House alongside blocking the expressway with tryes.

The Anambra youths are also demanding the prosecution of a former commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state, CSP James Nwafor.

CSP Nwafor is being accused of killing several youths and extorting from the citizens.

The protesters arriving at the Government House demanded to see Governor Willie Obiano to present their demands and the names of those who have been killed from police brutality.

But the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solomon Chukwulobelu, who received the protesters commended them for their peaceful conduct, giving assurances that the governor will hear all their demands.

See Photos Below:

 



More on Local

Sanwo-Olu Sets Up Judicial Panel, Reveals Identity Of Officers Who Shot At Surulere Protesters

EndSarsProtest : LBSL Denies Having Its Buses Used By Thugs, Suspend Operations

Nigeria Barred From 2022 US Visa Lottery

Youths Protest Against Insecurity, Bad Roads And Epileptic Power Supply In Northern States

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV