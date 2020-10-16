Group Raises N69m In Support Of EndSARS Protests

A group known as the Feminist Coalition has raised N69 million in support of the #EndSARS protests.

The group disclosed this on Friday via Twitter, noting that the funds will be used to support 128 protests across Nigeria in fighting injustice.

We’re moving to only accepting donations in Bitcoin using BTC Pay. BTC Pay is a free, secure, decentralized and censorship-resistant platform, which makes it our best option, given the past few days #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria Please donate here: https://t.co/FvsEKetUL9 — feministcoalition (@feminist_co) October 15, 2020

CEO of the microblogging platform, Jack Dorsey had on Wednesday joined the calls for an end to police brutality and other unlawful crimes in Nigeria.

He later went on to call for Bitcoin donations, which has now received more support.

Jack had earlier been threatened by a former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, who asked him to stay away from Nigerian politics and also threatened to sue him for supporting a protest that “has transformed into a political agitation, capable of breaking law and order in the country”.

Undeterred by the warning, the Twitter boss later went on to launch an #EndSARS emoji, showing solidarity to the cause.

Nigerians and people from around the world have now flooded his comment section to express their gratitude for his support for the #EndSARS protests.