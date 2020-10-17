EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Visits Widow Of Man Hit By Bullet In Surulere

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has visited Mrs Ngozi Iloamuazor, the widow of Mr Okechukwu who was hit by a stray bullet during the #EndSARS protest in the Surulere area of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu arrived at the victim’s house at 2pm on Saturday and was received by family members led by their head, Barrister Bede Enewally.

He commiserated with the family over the incident which he described as unfortunate, saying late Iloamuazor should not have died under the circumstance but assured the family that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

“On behalf of the state government and the people of Lagos, I commiserate with the family over this mindless brutality that led to the death of your son,” said the governor.

Trigger-Happy Officers?

He added, “We condemn the endless killing of innocent citizens to the highest level. It is highly disheartening to learn that the victim, Mr Iloamuazor, was performing his legitimate duty when the unfortunate incident happened.

“The officers involved are undergoing orderly room trial as we speak, but we will allow the police complete their investigation.”

Governor @jidesanwoolu meets Mrs. Ngozi Ilo, widow of the victim of Monday’s #EndSARS protest. The Governor commiserated with her and assured that she and the entire family would get justice. pic.twitter.com/pZ7C2qtX4h — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) October 17, 2020

Fifty-five-year-old Iloamuazor, who was a driver, died on Monday during the protest that ended bloody when the police attempted to disperse some of the protesters who were moving towards the Anti-Cultism Police Command in the area.

A policeman, Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami, also died in the incident.

All the four policemen who opened fire on the protesters in Surulere had been identified by the government and the police authorities.

A Legitimate Agitation

But Governor Sanwo-Olu insisted that the state government would take the officers’ punishment beyond the established disciplinary guidelines of the police.

“We will certainly take the case out of the police and bring the full wrath of the law on the officers who perpetrated this irresponsible act. This will be a clear signal for other trigger-happy officers,” he assured Iloamuazor’s family.

He added, “Mr Iloamuazor’s death is a sad loss not only for the family but to the entire citizenry that has clamoured for an end to police brutality.

“I assure you that his death won’t be in vain and the case will not be swept under the carpet. This is going to be the beginning of a real change that people want to see in law enforcement.”

The governor reiterated that his administration remained on the side of those calling for a change in policing method.

He stressed that all those maimed or killed in Lagos in the course of the demonstration would be duly compensated, stating that the state government would honour their sacrifices by pushing for reforms that would bring about a policing system that would uphold the rights of citizens.

“As a government, we have stood on the side of the protesters and we totally believe their agitation is legitimate.

“We need total reform in the policing system, and it is a clarion call on all of us, who are exercising powers on behalf of the citizens,” he said.