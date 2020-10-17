Youths Continue #EndSARS Protest In Surulere, Use Dogs As Guards

Youths in the Surulere area of Lagos have continued the #ENDSARS protest as demonstration held across the state.

The protest which held on Saturday witnessed a new twist as demonstrators embark on the march with dogs as guards.

This is apparently in a bid to keep away thugs and other interested parties from disrupting the demonstration, as witnessed in some parts of Lagos.

Notable among the protesters were some middle-aged women and physically challenged persons who also came out in a bid to make their voices heard.

Just like their counterparts in other parts of the state, they are calling for an end to police brutality in the country.

The protesters also stressed the need to reform the police, adding that there was no going back on holding the government accountable for the actions of its officials.

This comes five days after some police officers in Surulere shot at a crowd of protesters who were peacefully exercising their fundamental human rights.

The action of the security officials led to the death of a man who was hit by a bullet while a few others were left injured.

In his reaction, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu condemned the incident, saying the orderly room trial of the police officers began on Friday.

He had also revealed the identities of the policemen as Inspector Bagou Michael, Inspector Ekpoudom Etop, Sergeant Nnamdi Majura, and Sergeant Akinyemi Benson.

Some of the highlights of Saturday’s protest are captured in the photo and video tweets below:

Wahala for Police Officer or thug wey go loose guard…#ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/NvvhYd1FD8 — Uncle Maazi (@UncleMaazi) October 17, 2020