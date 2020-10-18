Nigeria Reports Record 4,253 COVID-19 Recoveries, 113 New Cases

One hundred and thirteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nigeria, as the nation reports a record figure of recovery.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a late-night tweet on Saturday.

It noted that the new infections were reported from 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest data from the health agency reveal that Lagos has 37 more cases, the highest tally recorded in the day.

Kaduna, Ogun, Plateau, Taraba, and Rivers made up the top five states after Lagos, recording 16, 11, 11, eight, and seven more cases respectively.

Similarly, FCT has six, Enugu reported four, Niger has four, Edo got three, Delta and Imo recorded two each, while Benue and Kano have a case each.

The new cases have raised the total number of infections in the country to 61,307.

On the positive note, a record 4,253 number of recovered patients were discharged, although the death toll rose to 1,123 after four more casualties were reported.

While Nigeria now has 56,557 discharged cases, the NCDC explained that the newly recovered patients included 4,161 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with new case management guidelines.