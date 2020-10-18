Photos: #EndSARS Protesters Continue To Pray In Abuja

The #EndSARS demonstrations are still taking place across the country and the action appears not to have an end in sight.

In Lagos the nation’s commercial nerve centre, the #EndSARS protesters continued their call for not just an end to police brutality and bad governance, but also for a better welfare package for police officers.

The protesters gathered at the Lekki toll gate and started off the day by cleaning the protest environment, an activity that forms part of their resolution to leave no dirt from the previous night on the protest ground.

This they believe will be an example for those in authority to understand how proper organization can propel the nation forward.

After cleaning, they proceeded to pray and the stage was set for the day’s activities.

Also in Abuja, the protesters continued their march in the streets on Sunday, with some engaging in prayer session across major roads of the city.

See Photos Below.