EndSARS: Dapo Abiodun Inaugurates Panel To Investigate Police Brutality

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated an eight-man judicial panel of investigation to probe the alleged human rights abuses and police brutality in the state.

Justice Solomon Olugbemi (Rtd) will be heading the panel while Oluwatosin Ogundele is the secretary.

Addressing the panel members at the State Executive Chamber of the governor’s office in the state capital, Abiodun charged them to discharge their assignment with the utmost sense of responsibility to the people of the state

The judicial panel of investigation which has six months to discharge its responsibility has as part of its terms of reference, to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality and human rights abuse, evaluate evidence brought before it, and recommend compensation where necessary

The panel has the conference room of the new judiciary complex Kobape, where residents are expected to submit their memoranda.