EndSARS Protest: Edo Govt Sets-Up Judicial Panel

Edo State Government has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry into circumstances surrounding the #EndSARS protests in Edo State.

Secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie made this announcement in a statement on Monday

He said the panel is set up, “in response to the yearnings of Nigerian youths, as articulated in the demands of the #EndSars protesters.”

The members of the panel are to receive complaints and petitions from the general public, particularly victims or relatives of victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings, and to recommend measures, including compensation and restitution, investigation, and prosecution, as the circumstances warrant.

Other duties of the panel are to, “advise on compensation or restitution to the victims, or- where the victim has been killed- to the family of the victim, based on the condition which shall be clearly laid out by the Committee.”

They are also to recommend and direct the Attorney General to immediately prosecute all persons responsible for the various crimes committed; to recommend measures to forestall reoccurrences in the future; to make any other recommendations to government in furtherance of the mandate of this Committee.

The Panel has been given 90 days to complete this assignment and all hearings will be open to the general public.

The members of the panel are listed below…