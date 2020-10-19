Fayemi Names Members Of Judicial Panel On Human Rights Violations By Police

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has named retired Justice Cornelius Akintayo and retired Police Commissioner, Mr. Dipo Ayeni, as members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry to probe into the allegations of human rights violations leveled against police officers in the state.

This decision was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebide.

Other members of the panel are: Mrs. Yetunde Kolawole, State Counsel- Representing the Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice,

Mrs. Kikelomo Owolabi, Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere-Ekiti Branch and Mr. Rotimi Ojomoyela, Chair, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Branch.

Others include: Mr. Jamiu Abiodun Adigun, Representative, National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Adeyinka Opaleke, Representative, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria , Ms. Caroline Fakinlede, Ekiti State Youths Representative, Mr. Abiola Johnson-Ogunleye- Ekiti State Students Representative and Mr. Akin Rotimi, Researcher, Police Reforms

According to Governor Fayemi, the terms of reference of the Judicial Panel include; to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extra-judicial killings; receive and Investigate complaints of violence against individuals and destruction of properties in every part of Ekiti State in the course of the protest.

“It will also evaluate the evidence presented and other surrounding circumstances, and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints; and Recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate”.

Fayemi said the duration of the assignment of the panel will be six months, with the Chairman expected to provide monthly briefings to the Honourable Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice to further enhance the speedy consideration of all complaints.

” In order to enable the panel to respond appropriately to the urgent needs of victims of rights violations, the Governor has established a Victims Compensation Fund to enable the speedy payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims.

The communique also revealed that the governor has further directed the Ministry of Justice to immediately ensure that its Department of Citizens Rights in addition to receiving walk-in complaints by victims of Human Rights violation is able to receive and to process and resolve complaints by telephone or social media channels.