PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Swears-In Judicial Panel To Investigate Brutality, Rights Violation By SARS

Updated October 19, 2020
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in a seven-man Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the State.

The panel, which is being headed by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, will sit for six months and is mandated to thoroughly investigate all verifiable claims of abuses and fatalities arising from SARS engagement with the objective to bring erring officers to justice and get compensation for the victims.

