Hoodlums Set Orile-Iganmu Police Station On Fire
A group of people suspected to be hoodlums have burnt down the police station situated in Orile-Iganmu Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 09.45 am.
The police station services both Iganmu community in Apapa Iganmu and Orile Community in Coker/Aguda.
It is unclear the demands of the hoodlums who set the police station ablaze.
Following the destruction of the police station, many #EndSARS protesters have taken to social media to condemn the action of the hoodlums.
They insist they have nothing to do with the incident noting that there was no #EndSARS protest in Orile area of Lagos State on Tuesday.
See tweets containing photos and videos from the incident below…
Breaking News 📰!!!!
Thugs set Orílẹ̀ Iganmu Police Station on Fire 🔥.
Note 🗒: Let this be know that #EndSARS has nothing to do with this event, we have been Peaceful with our Protest.
Thanks.#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/6WHXKeuJwR
— #EndSARS (@BLIS_UP) October 20, 2020
Orile iganmu police station is currently on fire. Hoodlums wants to sabotage our efforts to #Endsars
Setting police stations on fire is part of the government’s game plan, but we will surely win this fight.
— Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) October 20, 2020
Let it be known that our peaceful protesters never did this.Thugs have set a Police Station in Orile Iganmu on fire. Some minutes ago in Lagos State. RT for awareness pic.twitter.com/B9qEL2RxtQ
— Lagos Highpriest #EndSARS #EndSWAT (@lagoshighpriest) October 20, 2020
Scene of the Police Station set on fire at Orile Iganmu this morning.#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria #EndSARS #SideWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/7Wcckz31OB
— Aisha Yesufu #SARSMustEnd (@MrOnos147) October 20, 2020
I live in Orile-Iganmu, and I’m one of the people convening peaceful protesters, and I can conveniently say that the people who did this are thugs and not the peaceful protesters. We’re supposed to start a three days peaceful protest today with the aim of blocking 1/2
— #EndSARS (@strongestsoulz) October 20, 2020