Hoodlums Set Orile-Iganmu Police Station On Fire

Channels Television  
Updated October 20, 2020

A group of people suspected to be hoodlums have burnt down the police station situated in Orile-Iganmu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 09.45 am.

The police station services both Iganmu community in Apapa Iganmu and Orile Community in Coker/Aguda.

It is unclear the demands of the hoodlums who set the police station ablaze.

Following the destruction of the police station, many #EndSARS protesters have taken to social media to condemn the action of the hoodlums.

They insist they have nothing to do with the incident noting that there was no #EndSARS protest in Orile area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

 

See tweets containing photos and videos from the incident below…

 



