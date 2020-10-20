UPDATED: Security Operatives Storm Lekki #EndSARS Protest Scene, Open Fire

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pandemonium has broken out in the Lekki Toll Gate Area of Lagos State as armed security personnel stormed the scene of the #EndSARS protests and opened fire at protesters.

While details of the incident are still sketchy, there have been reports of various casualties, with many sustaining gunshot wounds.

Some videos from eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident have shown some persons bleeding seriously, while others tried to extract the bullets.

Others were seen administering CPR to some injured persons, to resuscitate them.

The incident comes hours after the Lagos State Government declared a 24-hour curfew as part of efforts to stop the violence which had broken out in some parts of the state by criminal elements who have been hijacking the protests.

Although the curfew was to commence at 4:00 pm, many were still seen protesting across the state.

At the Lekki Toll Gate which has been one of the major converging points, peaceful and unarmed protesters were still seen gathered in large numbers around 5:00 pm, an hour after the curfew was to have commenced.

The situation, however, took a turn for the worse around 7:00 pm when the security operatives stormed the area and started shooting sporadically.

Meanwhile, the state government in a tweet at 7:08 pm noted that the curfew would not start until 9:00 pm, to allow those stuck in traffic to get to their homes.

Update! Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that enforcement of the 24hour curfew in the State should not start until 9pm to enable people stuck in traffic get to their destinations.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/De8QJLyCi7 — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 20, 2020

Amid the confusion, there have been several reports of people being rushed in their hundreds to the hospital.

GUYS APPARENTLY LUTH HAS RECEIVED ALMOST A HUNDRED PPL WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS AND THEY DONT HAVE ENOUGH BLOOD. PLS IF U LIVE NEAR THERE, WALK THERE AND GO AND GIVE BLOOD. PLS PLS PLS #ENDSARS — Beezus 👩🏾‍🍳 (@Beezus888) October 20, 2020

Some of the youths who were still at the scene of the incident at about 10:30pm told Channels Television that they were protesting peacefully when the armed security operatives came and opened fire at them.

“We were protesting peacefully after comedian, AY addressed us. There was nothing, we were still protesting peacefully. Immediately the street lights went off,” one of the protesters said on the News @ 10.

“People started shooting at us. We were able to recognise them, they were putting on uniform, they were military men, soldiers.

“We were lying down, waving our flags, telling them we are protesting peacefully, yet they were shooting directly at us.

“It wasn’t to drive us away, it was to kills us”.