IGP Deploys Personnel Over Attacks On Police Stations

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of anti-riot police personnel from the Police Mobile Force (PMF) to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

The IGP’s order was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba.

Mba said the IGP also “ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen the security around Correctional facilities nationwide.”

“The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

