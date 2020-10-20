Six Killed As Two Tankers Collide, Explode In Niger

Six persons have been killed in a tanker explosion at Lapai in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday when two tankers collided before exploding in the state.

This was confirmed to Channels Television by the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga via the telephone.

Mr Inga said at the time of filing the report he and his men were on their way to Lapai.

Those injured in the explosion are said to have been taken to various hospitals in the local government area.

Six tankers and yet-to-be-identified number of smaller vehicles have also been razed by fire.

Also, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abubakar Bello, Mary Noel-Berje confirmed the incident via the telephone.

Noel-Berje said all relevant agencies, including NEMA, the state Fire Service, Federal Road Safety and the Vehicle Inspection Office have been at the scene of the incident since it happened.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, she said Governor Bello has commiserated with the victims of the explosion.

For over three weeks, the Lambata-Lapai-Bida road has witnessed heavy traffic, with over a thousand tankers and trailers caught in gridlock.

Mr Mahmud Abdullahi, a former spokesman to the Late former Governor Abdullahi Kure, also told Channels Television that the bad condition of the road which is a federal government road has caused the gridlock.

He said heavy vehicles are stuck on the road stretching over 50 kilometres.