PDP Asks Buhari To Stop Killing Of #EndSARS Protesters Across Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to the killings recorded recently in parts of the country.

It made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The statement comes against the background of the shooting of demonstrators by soldiers at the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate.

While peaceful protests have held in various states, some youths have lost their lives to attacks said to be perpetuated by hoodlums.

For the main opposition party – PDP, the killing of peaceful protesters in Lekki and other parts of the country was condemnable.

“It is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians. This, to say the least, is saddening,” the PDP alleged.

It added, “Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.”

The party also called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to bring all those responsible for the needless death of the young Nigerians to justice.

In an attempt to disperse protesters gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate, a group of soldiers fired live bullets at the demonstration.

The incident has sparked outrage within and outside the country, as various individuals and groups asked the Nigerian authorities to stop the further killing of unarmed citizens.