Sanwo-Olu’s Visit To Injured Lekki #EndSARS Protesters In Pictures

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday visited the #EndSARS protesters shot by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate axis of the state.

He disclosed the visit via his Twitter handle, hours after the soldiers fired live bullets at the protesters in a bid to disperse them from the venue.

“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger,” said Governor Sanwo-Olu who condemned the shooting.

He explained that at least 28 people were injured, out of which 25 were receiving treatment and three others discharged.

