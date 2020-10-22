Advertisement

58 Inmates Escape As Hoodlums Attack Police Station, Correctional Centre In Ondo

Channels Television  
Updated October 22, 2020

 

At least 58 hoodlums have escaped after hoodlums attacked and set ablaze a police station and a correctional centre in the Okitipupa area of Ondo State.

Spokesperson for the Ondo Police Command, ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro confirmed this to Channels Television in a telephone interview.

According to witnesses, some officers were injured during the attack, however it remains unclear if any death was recorded in the attacks.

More details shortly.



