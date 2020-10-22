58 Inmates Escape As Hoodlums Attack Police Station, Correctional Centre In Ondo

At least 58 hoodlums have escaped after hoodlums attacked and set ablaze a police station and a correctional centre in the Okitipupa area of Ondo State.

Spokesperson for the Ondo Police Command, ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro confirmed this to Channels Television in a telephone interview.

According to witnesses, some officers were injured during the attack, however it remains unclear if any death was recorded in the attacks.

