58 Inmates Escape As Hoodlums Attack Police Station, Correctional Centre In Ondo
At least 58 hoodlums have escaped after hoodlums attacked and set ablaze a police station and a correctional centre in the Okitipupa area of Ondo State.
Spokesperson for the Ondo Police Command, ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro confirmed this to Channels Television in a telephone interview.
According to witnesses, some officers were injured during the attack, however it remains unclear if any death was recorded in the attacks.
