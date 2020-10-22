Advertisement

Gunmen Kill 20 In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Village

Aderonke Idowu  
Updated October 22, 2020

 

At least 20 persons have been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Tungar Kwana village, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident was confirmed by Amnesty International in a Tweet. The Human Rights group said the village has been deserted since the attack.

 

 

Residents however revealed that the armed men arrived in the community on motorbikes after blocking the entry and exit points into the community.

One of the residents said the attack, which was carried out on Tuesday, was a well planned and coordinated attack.

The gunmen after attacking the village carted away livestock and escaped to the forest. The resident alleged that the attack was in retaliation for the massive ongoing onslaught by Nigerian security forces against the armed bandits in their forest enclave.

Emir of Talata Mafara, Bello Muhammed, on Wednesday morning led the funeral prayer for the victims of the attack.



More on Crime Watch

Umahi Condemns Attack On Police Stations, Imposes 24-Hours Curfew In Ebonyi

Two Killed, DPO Missing As Thugs Set Police Station Ablaze In Ogun

Fayose’s Trial: I Can’t Get Needed Documents And IPO Not Available, EFCC Lawyer Tells Court

Mother Arrested In Austria For Killing Three Daughters

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV