PHOTOS: #EndSARS Protest in New York

#EndSARS protesters have gathered and marched across Manhattan, New York City on Wednesday, October 21.

Nigerians in New York came out in their numbers to register their grievances after the young, unarmed protesters who were protesting police brutality were shot-at at the Lekki toll gate in the late hours of October the 20th in Lagos.

They marched from the Nigerian Embassy, New York to the New York Times office proceeded to 42nd St, moved to the heart of New York, and finally to the United Nations.

