Riots Could Result Into Complete Anarchy, Find Solutions – Buhari Tells Govs, LGA Chairmen, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the government at all levels to find solutions to the unease that have gripped the nation following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

The protests across the nation had been very peaceful, but all hell broke loose after Tuesday when security operatives used live arms at unarmed protesters in Lagos, resulting to deaths and injuries.

After the incident, hoodlums under the guise of protesting took to the streets of Lagos and other areas around the country, unleashing mayhem.

It on this premise that President Buhari at a National Council Meeting on Thursday asked all the government at all levels to do all that is necessary to find a solution to the crisis in the country noting that the riots are taking an unwanted dimension which could result in full blown anarchy.

The President’s order was disclosed by the National Security Adviser Mr. Babagana Monguno who addressed State House correspondents in Abuja after the security meeting.

Mr Monguno enjoined legitimate protesters to come to a meeting point with government as the government has begun to make some concessions.

According to him, if the atmosphere in the country is not conducive for dialogue, there will be no resolution to the conflict.

When asked if the president will be addressing the nation as demanded by several quarters, he gave no definite response, however he says in a few hours, the president will come up with ‘something’ agreeable to all Nigerians.