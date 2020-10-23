EndSARS Protests: PSC Calls For Restraint, Promises To Deal With Erring Police Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for restraint as miscreants hijack the “end SARS” protests to unleash terror and havoc across the country.

The Commission says it has followed recent developments and is shocked at the level of destructions visited on innocent Nigerians, public facilities and businesses in the country by miscreants.

The PSC reiterated its commitment to holding police officers, whether of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) or conventional, accountable for their actions and inactions and will continue to ensure instant due punishments for misconducts.

PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani said the commission only recently dismissed ten senior Police Officers including an Assistant Commissioner of Police and reduced the rank of nine others following established cases of misconduct.

Mr Ani said the commission will process and punish all policemen found culpable by the Presidential Panel on Reform of the defunct SARS.

According to the PSC imagemaker, the panel had concluded its assignment in 2018 but submitted its Report to the Commission on Friday, 16th October 2020 but is still awaiting the white paper on the Report from the National Human Rights Commission so as to quicken its disciplinary mechanism and ensure that those to be dismissed are immediately flushed out from the system.

The commission however condemned the unprovoked killing of policemen and women across the country and the burning of police stations, stressing that the action was barbaric and unfortunate.

PSC noted that police officers are also Nigerians that have sacrificed their lives and comfort for the safety of the citizens and their properties and deserves nothing but commendation, support and encouragement.

The commission warned that any attempt to force the country into a state of lawlessness will be an ill wind that will blow nobody any good.

The PSC assured that it will ensure that the police which will emerge in the nearest future will meet the expectations of Nigerians.

The commission also urged Nigerians to extend to police officers the required cooperation and support while government attends to the basic inadequacies facing the Institution.

Meanwhile the commission has directed the Inspector General of Police to handover the on-going 2020 recruitment exercise of Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force and Cadets into the Nigeria Police Academy in compliance with the Order of the Court of Appeal.

The Commission’s directive was contained in a letter to the IGP signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police and dated October 20th, 2020.