Lekki Shooting: I Have Not Slept Since The Incident, Says Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, fondly known as Burna Boy, is still traumatised, three days after the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

In a tweet on his handle, Friday, the artiste revealed that since the incident, he has not slept.

“I HAVE NOT SLEPT since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate,” he said.

Burna Boy added, “I’ve seen a lot of violence and death in my life but this is the one that has traumatised me.”

Protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings have rocked the country in recent weeks, grounding economic activities in some towns and cities.

Although the Federal Government disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) amid the protests, the agitations gathered more steam.

On Tuesday, soldiers opened fire on the #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos, an incident that was followed by the burning of buildings and vehicles among others in Lagos.

The military had denied any involvement in the shooting, but Amnesty International said at least 12 persons were killed during the shooting.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also confirmed that 28 people were wounded, although witnesses insisted that the casualties are higher than the figure reported.

Following mounting pressure from Nigerians and international bodies who condemned the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on the #EndSARS protest.

In his speech, he assured the protesters that their voices had been heard, reiterating his resolve to address all issues raised.