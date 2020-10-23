Looted CACOVID Palliatives Were Meant For Special Vulnerable Group – Kwara Govt

The Kwara State government has condemned the action of some looters who invaded the cargo terminal in Ilorin, the state capital, and carted away palliatives donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Communications, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, on Friday, said the items were meant for the poor and a special group of vulnerable people.

The Commissioner said further that CACOVID and the state government on September 23rd flagged off the distribution of the palliatives and had distributed the majority of the palliatives to the identified vulnerable households in 15 of the 16 local government areas of the state.

“The remaining palliatives in the terminal, which the hoodlums preyed on until chased away by security agencies, were meant for special vulnerable groups and just one local government where names of the beneficiaries have just been delivered and officials have started distributing when the street urchins breached the wall of the facility,” the statement added.

Afolabi-Oshatimehin explained that the looted items were meant for specific households, as dictated by CACOVID, and so names had to be properly generated to allow for transparent and orderly distribution.

“The actions of the hoodlums are condemnable and those already arrested would face the full weight of the law.

“The government would not tolerate anyone hiding under any guise to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the state,” she added.

The state government said the action of the looters is condemnable and does not reflect the good nature of the people of the state.