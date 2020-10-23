Advertisement

Six Police Officers Dismissed In Kwara For Misconduct

Channels Television  
Updated October 23, 2020
The crest of the Nigeria Police Force crest is on a police officer in Abuja on October 3rd, 2020 PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

The Kwara State Police Command says six police officers have been dismissed in the state for various forms of misconduct.

The four officers were dismissed at different times within the period of four months while many others were served various forms of punishment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Kayode Egbetokun announced this on Thursday while meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Hotel Owners Association, Okada Riders Association, Students’ Union Leaders, and Human Rights Activists in the state.

The police boss said 15 armed robbery cases were tackled between May and October with the arrest of 27 suspects and recovery of 15 AK-47 rifles.

Speaking concerning police brutality he claimed Kwara State has not witnessed cases of extrajudicial killing, brutality, and harassment.

Egbetokun, therefore, appealed to the stakeholders to talk with their members on the need to maintain existing peace in the state.

He hailed the youths for their peaceful conduct during the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and high handedness of the now-disbanded SARS operatives.



