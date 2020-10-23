Ten Commutters Die In Ondo Auto Crash

Ten commuters have lost their lives in an auto crash that took place in Akure, Ondo State capital on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Ahmed Hassan confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

The crash occurred at Olu foam junction, along Akure/Owo highway at about fifteen minutes before nine pm yesterday.

It involved two vehicles, a white Toyota Hiace bus with Reg no usl498xb and a blue truck with reg no kja14xw.

The accident is said to have been caused by wrongful overtaking, which led to loss of control and tyre burst.

18 persons were involved in the auto crash, three died on the spot while seven others died at the hospital.

The remains of the casualties have been deposited at the morgue at the teaching hospital in Akure, while the injured are receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city.