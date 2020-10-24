Angry Residents Loot Empowerment Items From Senator’s Home In Ibadan, Five Arrested

Irate residents have broken into the residence of Senator Teslim Folarin, the lawmaker representing Oyo Central senatorial district in the National Assembly.

During the incident which occurred on Saturday, empowerment items worth millions of naira were looted from the lawmaker’s residence at the Oluyole Estate extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Amid the reports of looting in parts of the country, the angry crowd was said to have gained entry into the senator’s house by shattering the entrance doors and windows.

Hundreds of motorcycles, deep freezers, and food items, that were meant for the empowerment of his constituents, were looted in the process.

The incident has been confirmed by government authorities and security agencies in the state.

According to the Oyo State Joint Security Outfit tagged “Operation Burst,“ five persons have been arrested in connection with the looting.

They added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend more suspects involved in the attack on the lawmaker’s residence.

The operation hinted that two other suspects were arrested in the early hours of Saturday with stolen arms recovered from them.

Following the incident, relative calm has returned to the area and other parts of Ibadan.