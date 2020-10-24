EndSARS: FG To Set Up N25bn Youth Fund, As Kaduna Holds Stakeholders Meeting

The Federal government says it has created a youth fund of N25 billion as part of efforts to address the ongoing #EndSARS protests and youth restiveness in the country.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting with the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State on Saturday, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to state governors and ministers to dialogue with stakeholders with the view to finding solutions to the End SARS protests.

While explaining that the youth fund will be increased to N75bn within a period of three years, the minister says the aim is to support youths to actualize their innovative and entrepreneurial ideas they have for them to grow their own businesses and be independent.

On her part, the Kaduna Deputy Governor, says the meeting is aimed at brainstorming towards tackling security challenges occasioned by the activities of the END SARS protesters.

She, however, commended the citizens of the state especially the youths for maintaining the peace in the face of ongoing violent protests in some parts of the country.

The minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed Abubakar who attended the meeting, also explains that the federal government is committed to peoples friendly reforms that will create more jobs for the youths.