EndSARS: Imo Gov Approves Release Of N2bn For Youth Empowerment

In fulfilling his promise of initiating a dedicated empowerment package to address the needs of youths in Imo state, the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate release of a takeoff fund of two billion naira out of the six billion naira earmarked for an accelerated youth empowerment programme.

The Governor disclosed this in a statewide broadcast in Owerri the Imo state capital on Saturday.

Governor Uzodinma said the two billion naira will be deployed for the training of the first batch of beneficiaries of the scheme known as the Imo State Special Youth Empowerment and Intervention Programme which will commence next week.

He added that an estimated number of 500,000 Imo youths in different skills acquisition will be given start-up capital.

While also assuring Imo indigenes that the security operatives are on the trail of those that masterminded the carnage and destruction of properties in the state, he noted that the 24 hours curfew earlier imposed in all parts of the state has been reviewed.

According to him, the curfew will now be between 6 pm and 6 am.