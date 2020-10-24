Lagos Evaluates Files Of 229 Arrested For Arson, Murder, Stealing, Others

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has said it is evaluating the files of 229 persons who allegedly took advantage of the EndSARS protest to destroy and loot public and private properties in different parts of the state.

This was contained in a statement by Kayode Oyekanmi who is the Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry of Justice, on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the 229 suspects were arrested by the Police for various criminal offences ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault before and after the state-wide curfew imposed by Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to restore law and order.

After the evaluation exercise, those that have cases to answer will be arraigned before the Courts on Monday, the statement said, adding that the release of those that have no case to answer will be ensured.

The statement explained that the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN as calling on Lagosians to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities, pledged the commitment of the State Government to uphold the rule of law at all times.

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi had gone round relevant Police formations with a team of Prosecutors to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determine those that have prima facie case made against them, it added.

It will be recalled that some hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protest of youths against brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police personnel tagged #EndSARS to wreak havoc and disturb the peace in the state.