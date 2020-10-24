Violence: ‘We Have No Other Country Than Nigeria’, APC Calls For Peace

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians irrespective of their political, religious, and ethnic background to embrace peace following the recent violence recorded in various parts of the country.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who doubles as the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, made the call in a statement on Saturday.

He said the party was saddened by the unfortunate tragedy that had enveloped the country in the last few days.

The governor blamed the incidents on hoodlums who he said took over what was supposed to be a peaceful protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

He stated that the people have no other country than Nigeria and pleaded with the youths to halt the #ENDSARS protests for the collective corporate interest of the nation.

Governor Buni advised Nigerians to reflect and embrace peace, especially at a time of national tragedy such as this.

He stressed that it was not a time to play politics or dance to the gallery to score cheap political points.

Rather, the APC caretaker chairman stressed the need for the people to put Nigeria first and come together to rally around the government to build sanity and strengthen peace and unity in the country.

He specifically assured the youths that their message has been “heard loud, clear, and well understood”.

On the way forward, Governor Buni urged the youths to take on the needed engagement with all the structures of government to address all the concerns around the protest and effectiveness of the government in general.

He appealed to them to disengage themselves from the activities of criminal elements who he insisted have taken over the protests and were perpetrating violence such as destruction of property and attack on innocent Nigerians.

As a party, the governor promised that the APC would take every step to support the government to bring the unwholesome situation to an immediate end.

He added that all those found culpable in the violence would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Read the full statement below: