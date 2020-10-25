Attacks: Lagos Was Turned Into A War Zone, Says Governor Akeredolu

The South West Governors forum have commiserated with families who have lost their lives as a result of the #EndSARS protests, and other affected citizens of Lagos State.

The chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu who spoke after the assessment of the damage done by hoodlums, says Lagos was turned to a war zone.

Akeredolu charged the police to investigate the various cases of violent crimes committed within the period under review and ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

He also appealed to the youths to put an end to infrastructure destruction, and defend their heritage.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Killed Before, During, And After #EndSARS Protests Must Get Justice – Gbajabiamila

In a similar vein, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who spoke on behalf of some ministers who were present to also commiserate with the Lagos State Government, said the Federal Government (FG) sympathizes with the people.

Fashola further stated that the FG supports an end to police brutality.

The former Lagos State Governor called for peace in the state and assured the youths that all will be well.

He urged everyone to come together and make Lagos great and habitable for all.