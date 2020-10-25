Gunmen Kidnap District Head, Four Others In Zamfara – Police

Gunmen have kidnapped the district head of Lingyado village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu.

According to the statement, four other victims were also abducted in the state when bandits stormed the local government.

“On 25th October 2020 at about 0800 hours suspected bandits attacked Lingyado village of Maru Local government and abducted the district head and 4 others,” the statement partly read.

“Joint Police and Military units stationed at Bindin to avert and respond to any invasion in those areas were informed of the incident.

“They quickly respond to the distress call and arrived at the village to counter the threat. Their arrival averted the ill – intention of the bandits to kidnap as many as possible.”

The police spokesman noted that the state government “stationed 80 combined Police Mobile, Soldiers and Civil Defence” to many “vulnerable areas in the state to counter the threat posed by recalcitrant bandits.”

He explained that the police search and rescue team in collaboration with the Military are in the nearby forest of the surrounding area to rescue the abducted victims.

Shehu also called on the people of the state to report any threat to the security agencies in any part of the state for early response to any attack by these recalcitrant bandits.