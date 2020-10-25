Lagos Govt Reviews Curfew Time

Lagos State Government has reviewed the curfew time earlier imposed on residents of the state.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the restriction time is now from 8 pm to 6 am.

The commissioner asked residents of the state to go about their lawful duties, noting however that public and schools in the state remain shut till further notice.

“The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. All schools remain shut till further notice,” he said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had imposed the curfew on Tuesday following violent attacks perpetrated by hoodlums in the state under the guise of the #EndSARS protest.

Despite the curfew, some parts of the state have experienced unrest with hoodlums burning buildings, looting and destroying properties.