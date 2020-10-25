Looting: Politicians Sponsoring Angry Youths To Overthrow My Govt – Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, says some politicians are sponsoring some angry youths in the state to overthrow his government.

He disclosed this on Sunday while inspecting some looted malls in Ilorin the state capital, describing the situation as sad and handiwork of disgruntled persons.

“Behind the ideas (of angry youths) are people with ideologies of trying to overthrow the government, loot the country or trying to take some sort of advantage the legitimate concerns of #EndSARS,” he said.

After inspecting the damages inflicted on business outfits by hoodlums and looters hiding under the guise of EndSARS protesters, Governor Abdulrasaq announced a N500 million fund to assist owners of looted businesses.

While condemning the looting of people’s businesses on Friday and Saturday, the Kwara leader said there can be no justification for such criminal behaviour.

“We are therefore not going to leave the business owners like that. We are setting up a N500 million fund for those that were affected, to access.

“The application form is live and active on the state government’s website and can now be filled by interested parties. We are going to get them back on their feet as soon as possible,” he added.

Today I visited the sites of some of the businesses that were looted by hoodlums. What I saw was disheartening. We will help the owners of these businesses get back on their feet. We’ve set up a N500m fund that they can apply for by clicking https://t.co/sjzIntIC6E pic.twitter.com/9WGpR9l7UL — Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (@RealAARahman) October 24, 2020

He sympathized with owners of all the businesses affected, adding that the incident may bring businesses to their knees and cause massive loss of jobs and a surge in the poverty rate.

He was also at the Agro mall where the materials meant for the flood victims in four local governments were kept before being looted.