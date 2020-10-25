Advertisement
NECO Postpones 2020 Exams Indefinitely
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations indefinitely.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by NECO Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.
According to him, the board’s decision is postpone the exams is due to the current security challenges, occasioned by the #EndSARS protests.
“Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE (Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the #ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country,” the statement partly read.
SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:
PRESS RELEASE
INDEFINITE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 ON-GOING SENIOR SECONDARY CERTIFICATE EXAMINATIONS (INTERNAL)
The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October 2020 reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide. The Council had in a press release, dated 21st October 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.
Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE(Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.
In making this decision, the Board noted that due to these security challenges:
- Some state governments imposed curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property;
- In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country;
- Students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table.
The Governing Board further resolved, that when normalcy returns, the Council will continue with the conduct of the examinations in all States.
While regretting any inconveniences this postponement may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination.
Azeez Sani
Head, Information and Public Relations Division