Ayade Inspects Vandalised Properties In Cross River

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade on Monday inspected the properties vandalised by some residents in the state.

Governor Ayade during his inspection condemned the vandalization and questioned the reasons behind the act.

He said Cross River residents are not hostile people who will want to destroy their own assets as such, the act is unacceptable and must be halted using strict security measures.

He promised the residents that the state government will work in synergy with security operatives to ensure that lasting peace is restored back especially in flashpoints currently under attack by the suspected hoodlums.

Reacting to the situation, State Commissioner of Police, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh assured that peace will be restored back to the state in no distance time as personnel are already been deployed to check for a further breakdown of law and order.

He also appealed to anyone involving in any form of vandalization, adding that the state is returning to normalcy.

There has been an increase in looting following the hijacking of the #EndSARS protests, several states are counting their losses.

Recently Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted some southwest governors and ministers on a commiseration after attacks by hoodlums on various private and state-owned facilities across the metropolis.

The governors and ministers on Sunday met with Governor Sanwo-Olu at the government house in Marina.

Those present include; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Rauf Aregbesola the Minister of the Interior, Babatunde Fashola the Minister of Power and Housing, Olorunmibe Mamowora the Minister of State for Health and Niyi Adebayo the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Properties destroyed include the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, Ajeromi Divisional Police Headquarters, Layeni, and Amukoko Police Stations, Lagos State Public Works Office at Ojodu and Ojodu Bus Rapid Transit terminal.