El-Rufai Relaxes Curfew In 21 LGAs, Retains Restrictions In Chikun And Kaduna South

The Kaduna State Government has accepted the recommendation of the security agencies for a significant relaxation of the curfew in 21 local government areas. However, the 24-hour curfew will continue in Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs until further notice.

From Tuesday, 27th October 2020, residents can pursue their lawful business between 6am and 4pm daily. Curfew hours will be from 4pm to 6am, in all local government areas except Chikun and Kaduna South.

As the security assessment noted, criminal attempts to violate life and property persist in two local government areas. Therefore, the 24-hour curfew remains in place in Chikun and Kaduna South local government areas. Residents of these two local government areas are advised to remain in their homes as efforts to normalise the situation continue.

Markets, offices and commercial centres, hotels and recreation centres in the two LGAs are to remain closed during the 24-hour curfew.

Social and mass gatherings are also prohibited in these areas until further notice.

However, essential services, hospitals, and medical facilities are expected to open and offer services during this period.

Persons with useful information on the criminals who have engaged in looting should please call the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999.