Advertisement

Residents Break Into COVID-19 Warehouse At Gwagwalada, Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated October 26, 2020

 

Residents in search of COVID-19 palliatives have stormed a warehouse located in Gwagwalada in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The looted items include rice, semovita, macaroni, spaghetti, sugar, salt, and fertilizers.

The warehouse which is located near West African Examination Council (WAEC) office, is said to contain items belonging to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The youths had earlier on Sunday broken into a warehouse at Jabi district close to the code of conduct tribunal.

READ ALSO: Fish Out Those Who Ordered Lekki Shooting, Bakare Tells Buhari

Defying the presence of soldiers and policemen the looters made away with various bagged items and stationeries.

Another warehouse at Idu industrial area was also attacked by the looters. Although the looters were unable to lay their hands on COVID-19 palliatives, they vandalized the place removing windows and door frames.

See more photos from the looting at Gwagwalada below…



More on Headlines

I Am Avoiding Debates Over Lekki Tollgate Incident Until All Facts Are Established – Buhari

Nigerians Killed Before, During, And After #EndSARS Protests Must Get Justice – Gbajabiamila

Attacks: SW Governors, Ministers, Visit Lagos To Commiserate With Sanwo-Olu

Residents Attack NAFDAC Office In Kaduna, Cart Away Fake And Expired Drugs

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV