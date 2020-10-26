Residents Break Into COVID-19 Warehouse At Gwagwalada, Abuja

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Residents in search of COVID-19 palliatives have stormed a warehouse located in Gwagwalada in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The looted items include rice, semovita, macaroni, spaghetti, sugar, salt, and fertilizers.

The warehouse which is located near West African Examination Council (WAEC) office, is said to contain items belonging to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The youths had earlier on Sunday broken into a warehouse at Jabi district close to the code of conduct tribunal.

Defying the presence of soldiers and policemen the looters made away with various bagged items and stationeries.

Another warehouse at Idu industrial area was also attacked by the looters. Although the looters were unable to lay their hands on COVID-19 palliatives, they vandalized the place removing windows and door frames.

See more photos from the looting at Gwagwalada below…