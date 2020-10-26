Police Arrest 144 Suspects For Looting Malls

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Police says they have arrested 144 suspects in connection with the looting of the malls in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Monday.

He said the suspects were arrested after combined forces of the security agencies. The looted items were also recovered from the suspects.

Items recovered include motorbikes, bags of cement, mattresses, chairs, generators, toiletries, and food items.

Egbetokun said the arrests will be a continuous exercise.

The looters were arrested after they attacked malls in the state over the weekend, making away with various items.

The police boss, therefore, urged members of the public not to hide the looters but provide information that will lead to their arrests.