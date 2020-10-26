We Shared COVID-19 Palliatives To Beneficiaries Across Bauchi, Says Governor

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said that his administration shared COVID-19 palliatives to beneficiaries across the state.

The governor disclosed this through his Twitter handle on Monday, following the looting of palliatives across the country.

“Today, residents attempted a raid on the COVID-19 palliatives warehouse in Bauchi State. My Chief of Staff was informed and he ordered the warehouse to be opened.

“They saw it was empty, and they turned back. And that’s because we shared everything to beneficiaries as and when due”.

Governor Mohammed explained that a committee was set up for the COVID-19 palliatives and distribution commenced between May and August.

“For accountability, when we started distribution months ago, I ensured to set up a high powered committee that included myself.

“The core of my mandate remains the crucial drive to give Bauchi State citizens a better prospect and a more excellent opportunity for a prosperous life. We are doing this, and we will continue to do more.

“I am excited to re-emphasise that between May and August this year, my administration launched multiple rounds of distribution of #COVID19 palliatives to beneficiaries across Bauchi State”, he added.