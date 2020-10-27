FG Declares Thursday As Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Thursday as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on Tuesday on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the ministry, Mohammed Manga, Aregbesola congratulated the Muslim faithful for witnessing the occasion.

He urged them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, and perseverance which were the virtues of the Holy Prophet, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

The minister also appealed to Nigerians, particularly Muslims to abhor violence, lawlessness, wantonness, and daylight robbery as witnessed across the country recently.

According to him, Nigeria is the pride of the black race and should provide responsible leadership for the greatness and development of the African continent and all black people.

Aregbesola called for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, stressing the need for Nigerians and the youths, in particular, to embrace peace and cooperate with the Muhammadu Buhari administration in its effort to build a virile nation which all citizens would be proud of.

He described the youths as the hope and future of the nation and advised them further to deepen democracy and not dampen it.

The minister believes it is with more democracy that the nation can overcome its challenges, adding that the present challenges are surmountable if the people work through the democratic process.

He wished the Muslims a happy Eid-el-Maulud celebration and all Nigerians a happy holiday.