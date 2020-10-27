Advertisement

Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Losses

Updated October 27, 2020
Hong Kong shares closed Tuesday on a negative note following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.53 percent, or 131.59 points, to 24,787.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 3.20 points, to 3,254.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.45 percent, or 1.86 points, to 2,223.92.

